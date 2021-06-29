Birth
To Steve Jr. and Rebekkah Barr of Ellwood City, a son on June 23, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Theft. A hydraulic unit owned by CSX Transportation was reported stolen from a job site in the 200 block of East Cherry Street. The unit had been secured with a cable, which police said had been cut.
•Criminal mischief. The windshield was broken on a car parked in the 300 block of Boyles Avenue overnight June 20 to 21.
•Shots fired. Police were called to the 400 block of North Cascade Street around 9:40 p.m. June 20 for a report of gunfire. A resident reported having heard about seven shots fired, and he saw a silver Honda Acord with a black bumper speeding away with two occupants inside.
•Burglary. Someone broke into a house on Point Place between June 18 and 20 and stole a television. A door had been forced open and the house was ransacked, police said.
STATE
•Accident. An Ellwood City man suffered a leg injury when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer on Wampum Road in Wayne Township around 9 p.m. June 23. Police said William Bonzo, 31, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital following the collision, which killed the deer. The Wayne, Chewton and Wampum Volunteer Fire Departments assisted at the scene. Police said the motorcycle had minor damage.
•Attempted burglary. A glass pane was shattered on the building of Ferrante Upholstering on Route 18 in New Beaver Borough around 1:12 a.m. Wednesday. Police were alerted by an alarm that sounded at the business.
Accident. Allen E. Huffman, 30, of Pulaski was eastbound on Route 208 in Wilmington Township at 9:36 p.m. Friday when the front passenger side tire on his 2011 Chevrolet Cruze blew out, causing the vehicle to dart to the right and strike the concrete curb. Huffman was not injured, police said, but his vehicle was towed by Randy’s Towing.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jon Aaron King, 37, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Steven Michael Tedrow, 31, of West Pittsburg, burglary, criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Christopher Freeman, 36, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Kathleen M. Minerd, 30, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Tameka Alvarado, 31, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Lisa Marie Heslop, 36, of New Castle, driving under the influence.
•Isella Davis, 59, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Jayla Robin Price, 33, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Cathy Lee Heaney, 38, of New Castle, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ashley Elaine Piper, 38, of Moberly, Mo., charged by Pulaski Township police with three counts of harassment.
•Floyd H. Watson, 46, of Emlenton, charged by state police with harassment.
•Amanda J. Woofter, 29, of Bridgeville, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly conduct.
