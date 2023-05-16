Correction
Local. Members of Lawrence County ABATE Chapter 8, District 2, participated in the placing of flags Saturday on veterans’ graves at Greenwood Cemetery. The chapter number was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tanasia Kirk, 24, of New Brighton, simple assault and harassment.
•Falisha Andujar, 38, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Lance Richard Torres, 26, of Washington, criminal attempt of burglary, resisting arrest and retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Gordon Lewis Brandenburg, 53, of Koppel, DUI.
•Alyssa Haley Kauffman, 29, of Edinburg, drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Noah Tyler Grimes, 18, of New Castle, charged by state police with four counts of DUI.
•Robert Jason Stafford, 49, charged by Shenango police with trespass.
