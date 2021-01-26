Birth
To Elyssa and Thomas Beatty of Edinburg, a son on Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•James M. Hanna, 51, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael Anthony Conrad, 19, of Rochester, charged by state police with three counts of terroristic threats and one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
•Marcus Anthony Pilgram, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of aggravated assault, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, driving under the influence and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of criminal attempt-escape, obstructing the administration of law/other government functions, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, resisting arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control devices and disregarding traffic lane.
•Travis Shane Gleeson, 45, of Portersville, charged by Bessemer police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Victra Wireless, of Shenango Township, charged by Shenango Township police with control of alarm devices.
•Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, of Washington Township, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with control of property regulations.
State police charged the following:
•Kristina Marie Parshall, 31, of New Castle, three counts each of driving under the influence and disregarding traffic lane and one count each of turning movements and required signals violation, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, following too closely and careless driving.
•Christopher Wilson Rodgers, 39, of Slippery Rock, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, operating vehicle without required insurance and disregarding traffic lane.
