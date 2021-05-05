District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Christina Marie Jones, 40, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with false/fraudulent medical assistance claim and receiving stolen property.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roberto F. Gardner, 36, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Garrett J. Magazzine, 18, of Enon Valley, robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Sara Beth Gasper, 36, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/ possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Julie Strosnider, 65, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structures.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Anthony Shaner, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/garbage.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Michael Adam Orlando, 45, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving with license suspended, careless driving, no rear lights and having an improper muffler.
•Michael I. Cuffie, 37, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana — small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and disregarding traffic lane.
•Danielle Michelle Dull, 51, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
Common pleas sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
•Chelsea Lyn Balmer — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,403.75, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $261.
Sarah Meinert — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is not to enter the premises of Walmart. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,437.75.
Shanelle Abee — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She also pleaded guilty to marijuana-small amount for personal use. She is to pay court costs and fees of $4,048.75 and fines of $1,600.
Jeremiah McFall — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,592.75 and fines of $1,000.
Tihry L. Gardner — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 1 year and 11 months to a maximum of 4 years and 11 months and 29 days with 73 days served. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $904.75.
Nathanial Karns — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 days to a maximum of 12 months with 6 days served. He is not to enter the premises of Walmart. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,619.25 and restitution of $154.
Nathanial Karns — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 days to a maximum of 12 months with 6 days served. He is not to enter the premises of Walmart. He is to pay court costs and fees of $768.75 and restitution of $328.
Nicholas Altman — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,558.25.
J. CRAIG COX
Robert Harris — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement of 2 days to a maximum of 4 days with 4 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $462.75.
Autumn Shaver — Following a guilty plea to access device fraud, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 66 days to a maximum of 1 year with 66 days served. She also was given probation for 1 year and is to undergo a mental health evaluation and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,152.50 and restitution of $306.34.
Mohammad Malik — Following a guilty plea to criminal attempt, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 20 months, the first 6 months on house arrest with electronic monitoring and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees 0f $4,327.75.
Continued: William Laux, Vincent McFadden, Leroy Lyons, Cathy Heaney, Jennifer Reed, Richard Neely and Devin Habib.
Cancelled: Adeijah Johnson and John Hogue.
