District judges
Melissa A. Amodie
•Geno P. Cappabianco, 37, of New Castle, felony aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault.
•Christopher Francis Johnson, 48, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment.
•Nicholas Patrick Blaine, 26, of New Castle, burglary, strangulation, criminal trespass, theft, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
