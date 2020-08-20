Births
To Benjamin and Nicollette Miller, a son on Aug. 17, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Marshane McElroy, 21, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Shaquone T. Lockett, 24, of New Castle, criminal attempt-aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, making repairs/selling offensive weapons, simple assault and harassment.
•Stephen Eric Lenn Jr., 26, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anthony John Biega, 51, of Wampum, harassment and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Melina Kendall, 19, of Pulaski, retail theft.
•Anthony F. Spencer, 20, of Pulaski, retail theft.
•Misty Paige Jones, 18, of Pulaski, retail theft.
•Niko Marquese Dambrosia, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Ronald Andrew Hudach III, 33, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•James Trunnell, 26, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Wayne Plotts, 79, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Cole Edward Zahuranec, 32, of Edinburg, retail theft.
