Correction
Local. A victim who made an impact statement in the sentencing of Jonathan Priano referred to him as having been in his 20s at the time. This age reference was incorrect in Friday’s edition.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Ryan Michael Carr, 32, of Ellwood City, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and flight to avoid apprehension.
•William Justin Perrine, 52, of Ellwood City, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
•Jeffrey David Fogel Jr., 28, of Ellwood City, three counts of child endangerment.
•Cheyenne Sierra Guy, 26, of Ellwood City, three counts of child endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.