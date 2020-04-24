Birth
To Skylar Peffer and Stealyn Penwell of New Castle, a son on April 21, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Marquise D. Shepherd, 28, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Arvenia Deshaun Edwards, 32, of New Castle, retail theft.
