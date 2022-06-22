Correction
•Local. A car driven by Shandi L. Hart, 35, of New Castle, hit another vehicle from behind around 5 p.m. Saturday on Old Mercer Road in Wilmington Township, and the other driver fled the scene. The accident information was incorrect in the For the Record column of a previous edition.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. Someone threw a rock and broke a basement window at a home in the 400 block of East Garfield Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joelynn Starr Catron, 18, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal trespass and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Stephen Marquise Brown, 25, of New Castle, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, possession of firearm prohibited, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
•Eileen Ann Bower, 33, of New Castle, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Delilah R. Pope, 34, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Darrick Brian Waters Jr., 31, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center charged the following:
•Leslie James Tate Jr., 35, of Warren, Ohio, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
•Shayla Patrice Demar, 29, of Warren, Ohio, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•STB Property Management LLC, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforecement with rubbish and garbage, weeds, and rodent harborage.
State police charged the following:
•Louis Y. Brewer, 27, of Sharon, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper sunscreening, operating vehicle without valid inspection and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•James Raisor, 46, of Prospect, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass.
•Sheila Brooks Zona, 38, of New Castle, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, operating vehicle without valid inspection, restraint systems, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Dakotah Lynn Myers, 30, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plates and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Sean Patrick McCaslin, 45, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, obscured plates and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
•Nickolas A. Kormick, 32, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, disorderly conduct and disorderly house.
•April M. Kraynak, 47, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, disorderly conduct and disorderly house.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Amanda Lee Alexander, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Rochelle Marie Smolnik, 37, of Bessemer, charged by state police with two counts of harassment and one count of simple assault.
•Leroy A. Meyers Jr., 42, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with nuisance house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Justin Paul Anthony, 27, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct.
•Madison Wynn, 21, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law with two counts of false statement or conceal facts.
•James David Graham, 40, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim and theft by deception.
State police charged the following:
•Ashley Nicole Fox, 32, of New Castle, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration suspended, Pennsylvania vehicle registration expired, failure to use safety belt, improper sun-screening and careless driving.
•Amanda Jean Mailki, 35, of Freeport, medical marijuana-diversion of medical marijuana by patient or caregiver, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jakob Matthew Hill, 27, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
