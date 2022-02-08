Correction
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Sumer Herbert, 32, of Pulaski, simple assault and harassment.
•Damien Durand Dukes, 43, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Casey Lee Steele, 30, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plates, improper display of plate and no rear lights.
•Cory Matthew Boros, 28, of New Castle, driving under the influence and driving at an unsafe speed.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Matthew A. Sokoloski, 46, of New Galilee, charged by Thomas K. Shannon Jr. with willfully fails or refuses to make any such contribution or other payment required.
State police charged the following:
•Jerry Wiliam McPherson, 57, of Enon Valley, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle, driving with license suspended, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Renee Lynn Bohizic, 52, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Sharon L. Nicoll, 44, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•John Patrick Steckman, 25, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Craig A. Morrow Jr., 38, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Ryan Scott Johnston, 27, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Rebecca Lee Miller, 38, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding traffic lane.
•Charlene Martinez, 36, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right, careless driving, violation of sound level, having an improper muffler and failure to carry license.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Keri L. Stavrou, 43, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Heather C. Francis, 44, of New Castle, thirty-eight counts each of theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.
