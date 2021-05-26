District Judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Dawna Market, 56, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with protective treatment violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Lois Mae Grotzinger, 46, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
•Joseph Mitchell Serjak, 30, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, driving or operating recreational or other vehicle, trespass by motor vehicle, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, classes of license/Class M, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without required insurance, turning movements and required signals violation, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, improper entering of intersection, operating vehicle without valid inspection, failure to obey traffic control devices and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Ramsey I. Washington, 27, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Destany Marie Houk, 25, of New Castle, charged by Pulaski Township police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of reckless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
•Richard G. Wimer Jr., 54, of New Castle, charged by New Wilmington police with pet confined within the premises of the owner violation and failure to apply for dog license.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Harry J. Hein Jr., 65, of Butler, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles, permitting growth of high vegetation and nuisance property.
•Goldie L. Savage-Snyder, 37, of Youngstown, Ohio, nuisance dangerous structure and permitting growth of high vegetation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.