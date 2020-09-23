District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Shakira Henley, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Teralynn Marie Yuricha, 33, of Enon Valley, charged by municipal animal control with pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Ashley Rose Annarumo, 36, of Wampum, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, display plate card in improper vehicle, vehicle registration suspended and having an improper muffler.
•Brandon Joshua Samuels, 27, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and careless driving.
•Troy Anthony King, 59, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.