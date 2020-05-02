Births
To Kyle Harris and Sierra Yakubik of New Castle, a daughter on April 30, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Gina Lorrine Lordi, 55, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and violation of hazard regulation.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
Darius Demond Daniel Dates, 22, of Youngstown, Ohio, disorderly conduct,
Lindsay Sue Ostrom, 33, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Kathleen M. Minerd, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts of theft by unlawful taking.
