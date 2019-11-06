Births
To Zachary Taylor and Kayla Ann McKnight, a daughter on Nov. 3, 2019, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Carmen Mercado, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation.
•Marquez VA LLC, of New Castle, two counts of exterior paint violation and one count of stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Lefaughn Prowell, 21, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Michael Rao Jr., 21, of New Castle, interfering with custody of children.
•Christopher Paul Miller, 43, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Nathan Allen Carder, 42, of Fombell, driving under the influence, driving while blood alcohol content is 0.02 percent or greater with license suspended and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Douglas Holt Conner, 57, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence.
