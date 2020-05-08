Correction
Local. Photos that accompanied a story in Thursday’s edition about the Laken Design firm were taken by Pittsburgh photo studio Tyler Norman Photography. The studio name was omitted in the photo credits.
Births
To Christian and Gabrielle Dickinson of Volant, a daughter on May 5, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Zachary Capese and Sierra Leist of New Castle, a son on May 5, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Rick and Kristin Curry Frank of Edinburg, a daughter on May 5, 2020. in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Michael Anthony Wisor of Union Township and Victoria Ionae Mitchell of New Castle, a son on May 6, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Theft. A resident reported seeing a man removing winches from a utility truck while it was parked in the 100 block of River Street in Wayne Township around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Stephen C. Williams, 63, of New Castle, intimidating witness/victim.
•Breanna M. Freshcorn, 24, of New Castle, access device used to obtain or attempt to obtain property/services, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Heather Lynn Fullwood, 40, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brittany Nicole Wooley, 27, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Taylor Renee Price, 22, of New Brighton, simple assault and harassment.
•Courtney Lynn Price, 20, of New Brighton, simple assault and harassment.
•Lyndon Melville Nelson, 31, of Girard, Ohio, simple assault and harassment.
•Shyenne D. Goode, 20, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ben D. Talbert Jr., 52, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with scattering rubbish upon land or stream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.