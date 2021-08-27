Police
STATE
Accident. Police said the driver of a tractor-trailer will be cited following an accident on Route 208 in Pulaski Township around 5 a.m. Thursday. Police did not identify the driver of the rig. According to the report, the semi was traveling west when the driver became distracted and crossed the double solid yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic.
Accident. Stephen Gibson, 37, of Sharon, was driving west on Interstate 376 around noon on Aug. 12 when is Hyundai Elantra spun out of control, police said. His vehicle left the road and hit a cable and a posted guy-wire. He was not injured. Police said he is to be cited.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Christopher P. Miller, 45, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
•Stephen Anthony Karenbauer, 56, of New Castle, two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child and indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age and one count of rape of child.
•Gregory M. Martello, 43, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Timothy James Dejohn, 43, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of criminal mischief and one count each of disorderly conduct and driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended.
