District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Daniel Joseph Dourlain, 15, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with robbery-threat of immediate serious injury and theft by unlawful taking.
•Daniel Joseph Dourlain, 15, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of driving under the influence.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael A. Martin, 48, of Hillsville, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim and criminal attempt-theft by deception.
•Madeline Lobaugh, 51, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana-small amount for personal use, failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Ralph B. Fisher Jr., 70, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Hayleigh Loralyn Kerr, 26, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with two counts each of driving under the influence, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and failure to stop and give information or render aid.
