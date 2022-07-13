Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Antonio D. Lanum, 33, of Euclid, Ohio, was eastbound on Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township at 1:25 a.m. Monday when he lost control of his 2018 Jeep Compass, which left the highway and struck a guide rail. Lanum was not injured but a passenger, 31-year-old Dominique Harris of Euclid, Ohio, sustained a suspected minor injury, according to police, and was transported by McGonigle Ambulance to UPMC Horizon hospital in Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shawntelle Spring Johnson, 47, of New Castle, charged by state police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana-small amount personal use and disorderly conduct
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Christopher John Sager, 45, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with marijuana-small amount personal use, disorderly conduct and no rear tail lights.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Hickory Township police charged the following:
•David John Maxwell, 55, of New Castle, simple assault, conspiracy/simple assault and harassment
•Melissa Ann Maxwell, 51, of New Castle, simple assault, conspiracy/engaging simple assault, harassment
•Tammy Lynn Mingione, 51, of New Castle, simple assault, conspiracy/simple assault, harassment
•Tyler J. Donati, 26, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with confinement and control — firmly secured by collar or chain.
•Shane John-Paul White, 40, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Nicole Michele Vasconi, 37, of Sharpsville, charged by Pulaski Township police with bad checks, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
Code municipal enforcement charged the following:
•Patricia J. Craven, 68, of New Castle with weeds
•Wesley I. Edwards, 26, of Tampa, Florida, with weeds
