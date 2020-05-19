District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Alexi Nieves Carmona, 40, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, intent to possess a controlled substance, reckless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, no headlights and turning movements and required signals violation.
Alex Caldararo, 33, of New Castle, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Wayne Michael Kerns, 30, of Youngstown, Ohio, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damont Johnson, 19, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
Lorraine Myers, 31, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
Cole S. Jackson, 30, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Wyatt Vincent Montgomery, 27, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
James L. Jones, 32, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and resisting arrest.
