District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Zachary Alan Glaude, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Billy Eugene Flory, 55, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacturer or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jessalyn Marie Colwell, 38, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, no headlights, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Kevin Tan Lee, 49, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, failure to obey traffic control devices, driving the wrong way and failure to keep right.
•Omar J. Hakim, 36, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Christopher M. McCoy, 48, of Aliquippa, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit and careless driving.
•Luke James Rastetter, 27, of Seven Fields, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, reckless driving, driving at an unsafe speed and disregarding traffic lane.
•Jshawna Ann Thompkins, 23, of Sharon, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to keep right and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Brady Lee Crawford, 23, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, reckless driving and careless driving.
