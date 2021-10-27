Police
STATE
•Accident. A Subaru Legacy driven by Jessica S. Hughes, 36, of Portersville, was eastbound on West Lawrence Avenue in Wayne Township around 4 p.m. Oct. 19 when it was hit from behind by a Jeep Renegade driven by Joshua M. Mullins, 23, of Ellwood City. Police reported that Hughes had slowed to make a left turn when the Mullins car hit it. Hughes suffered suspected minor injury. Mullins is to be cited for driving too closely, police said. He was not injured.
•Theft. A silver Ford F-350 pickup truck was reported stolen from a lot on Kennedy Road in Slippery Rock Township between 7 and 9 p.m. Friday.
NEW CASTLE
•Theft. A silver Dodge Durango was reported stolen from in front of a house in the 1000 block of Agnew Street between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.
•Theft. A Ruger 9-millimeter handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of West Wabash Avenue between Oct. 1 and 4.
•Recovered stolen vehicle. A gray Nissan Altima was reported to have been found on Fourth Street in West Pittsburg on OCt. 12. The car’s registered owner was Enterprise Rental Car in Youngstown.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Larrry Shaffer, 40, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Stephen A. Moakley III 59, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Andrew Jack Hammond, 21, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, firearms not to be carried without a license and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Devon M. Rhone, 31, of Elizabeth, charged by Shenango Township police with harassessment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Nathan Timothy Kreitzer, 62, of New Castle, nuisance property.
•Joyce E. Kreitzer, of New Castle, nuisance property.
