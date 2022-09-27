District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Devin M. Bongivengo, 27, of New Castle, kidnap to inflict injury/terror, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
•William Marshall Jett Jr., 31, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged:
•Monica Maree Querriera, 33, of New Castle, driving under the influence, operating vehicle without valid inspection, location of registration permit, scattering rubbish on land/stream, obedience to traffic control devices and careless driving.
•Kollyn M. McDonald, 21, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Cynthia Taylor, 59, of New Castle, harassment.
•Eleanor Kegarise, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Travis Christian Baur, 34, of Ellwood City, marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•John James Corbin, 33, of Ellwood City, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Ian Osborne Smith, 29, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, terroristic threats and disarming a law enforcement officer.
•Jeremy A. Kinney, 42, of New Galilee, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and vehicle registration suspended.
State police charged:
•James Hobbs, 51, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, permit unlicensed driver and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Desiree June Babiarz, 48, of New Castle, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of disregarding traffic lane and one count each of driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving with license suspended, operating vehicle without valid inspection, intent to possess a controlled substance and careless driving.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Joseph Agostino, 63, of New Castle, weeds.
•Anthony Punzell, 28, of Ellwood City, accumulation of rubbish and garbage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.