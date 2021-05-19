Birth
To Michael and Miranda Mraz Mangino of New Castle, a son on May 7, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Henry Lawrence Grannis, 31, of New Castle, harassment.
•Joselito Davila, 35, of New Castle, defiant trespass and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kenneth Lynell Terry, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation.
