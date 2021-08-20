Birth
To William J. and Chelsea A. Manolis of New Castle, a son on Aug. 6, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Noah Matthew Baker, 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•David Frank Gubish, 52, of New Castle, charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Elyse Kathryn Craig, 21, of Greenville, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children, following too closely, disregarding traffic lane, failure to use safety belt, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.