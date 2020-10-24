Births
To Robert and Rebekah Beichner of New Castle, a daughter on Oct. 16, 2020, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
To Brian and Ashley Fulkman of Volant, a son on Oct. 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Daniel M. Rodich, 63, of New Castle, two counts of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and one count each of failure to stop and give information or render aid, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
•Ethel M. Moyer, 54, of New Castle, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Keon Demon Leverette, 44, of Rochester, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Antonio Deshawn Gardner, 36, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lyndon Melville Nelson, 31, of Girard, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with three counts each of aggravated assault and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, resisting arrest, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving without a license, operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment and criminal mischief.
