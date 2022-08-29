District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Brian Albert Falba, 40, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with DUI.
•Elizabeth Grace Basham, 36, of New Castle, charged by the Attorney General’s Office with knowledge that property is proceeds of an illegal act and conspiracy.
•Dennis James Reid, 46, of New Castle, charged by the Attorney General’s Office with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm prohibited, knowledge that property is proceeds of an illegal act and conspiracy.
JERRY G. CARTWRUGHT
•Linda M. Klobetanz, 76, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Rene S. Ornelas of Victorville, California, rubbish/garbage
•Christine Tripp of New Castle, rubbish/garbage
•Lierre Armstrong of New Castle, rubbish/garbage.
