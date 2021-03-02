District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Victor Onick Brown, 49, of Detroit, Mich., three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Kenneth Lee Johnson, 53, of New Castle, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Luis Suarez, 35, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tracy Lynn Wright, 37, of East Palenstine, Ohio, charged by state police with identity theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kenneth L. Robison, 43, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kathy Jo Pumphrey, 36, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
State police charged the following:
•Nicole E. Goettman, 37, of Baden, simple assault and harassment.
•Donnie Lee Morton, 19, of Greenville, harassment.
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charged the following:
•John Liskooka, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Victoria DeHaven, of Volant, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Bradley DeHaven, of Volant, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Dominique Johnson, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school requirements.
•Justin Johnson, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements,
•Amy Matthews, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
