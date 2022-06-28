District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kaitlynn L. Coots, 23, of Terre Hill charged by Shenango Township police with intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jaylon C. Lane, 23, of New Castle, two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference and attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals and one count each of strangulation, simple assault and resisting arrest.
•Darris Genarro Lane, 23, of New Castle, accident involving death or personal injury, recklessly endangering another person, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, reckless driving, careless driving, operation on streets and highways and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Felicity A. Lewis, 23, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Asia Arkara Lawson, 29, of New Castle, cruelty to animals.
•Roderick Proctor, 32, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Delilah Pope, 34, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Paula Aspeotes, 49, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Tyler Roy Clyde, 31, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Michael Paul Henry, 41, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•STB Property Management LLC, of Ellwood City, weeds, extermination/infestation and rodent harborage.
•Alan Daufen, 69, of Ellwood City, unsafe structures.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tiffany Lee Chambora, 28, of Warren, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with arrest prior to requisition.
•Lee Edward Johnson III, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with arrest prior to requisition, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, turning movements and required signals, improper emergence from alley, driveway or building, driving without a license, failure to keep right and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ryan Maggie, 48, of West Middlesex, charged by Pulaski Township police with criminal mischief.
•Amanda Sue Grinnen, 34, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Casey Lee Steele, 30, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at night and two counts each of failure to stop at stop sign and failure to signal.
•Wendy Lee Carey, 47, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law with pet confinement and control.
State police charged the following:
•Deven M. Cameron, 24, of West Middlesex, 10 counts of neglect of animals, five counts each of cruelty to animals and vaccination against rabies required and one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals-causing injury or death and failure to apply for dog license.
•Gabriel C. Fazekes, 32, of West Middlesex, 10 counts of neglect of animals, five counts each of cruelty to animals, vaccination against rabies required and failure to apply for dog license and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals-causing injury or death.
•Tracy L. Zingaro, 52, of West Middlesex, 10 counts of neglect of animals, five counts each of cruelty to animals, vaccination against rabies required and failure to apply for dog license and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals-causing injury or death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.