Correction
•Local. Father William Siple is the former parochial vicar for Holy Spirit Parish. His name was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
Police
STATE
•Theft. Police said a purple mannequin, valued at $100, and a steel rebar cable, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a Portersville Road, Wayne Township, residence between midnight and 8 a.m. Sunday.
•Accident. Police said a BMW, driven by Jeremy L. Gray, 35, of Youngstown, was traveling on Interstate 376 near marker 2, in Shenango Township in Mercer County at 6:45 p.m. July 12 when it struck a Kenworth 800 truck, traveling in the same direction. According to the police report no injuries were reported, The car was towed from the scene and Gray was cited for careless driving and driving at an unsafe speed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Anthony D. Retone, 18, of Farrell, charged by New Castle police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, reckless driving, careless driving, driving without a license, driving at an unsafe speed and failure to obey traffic control devices.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Keanoe George, 19, of Ambridge, disorderly conduct.
•James Locke, 31, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Larry E. Roberts Jr., 34, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding the speed limit and disregarding traffic lane.
•Daniel Paul Fuchs, 42, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
•Jebediah Montgomery Cook, 38, of Grove City, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly conduct.
Marriage licenses
Anthony Lloyd McCloskey, 33, of Greenville, and Kathryn Marie Heaberlin, 21, of New Castle.
Derrick Reed Lutz, 47, of Ellwood City, and Susan M. Crowder, 50, of New Castle.
John Anthony Shaffer, 47, of Pulaski, and Dawn Marie-Henry Lovic, 48, of New Kensington.
John J. Bonjivengo, 48, of New Castle, and Jean Marie Bashara, 50, of New Castle.
Michael A. Gass, 42, of New Castle, and Stacy L. Nativio, 46, of New Castle.
Daniel James O’Brien, 35, of Killingworth, Ct., and Sara Jane Dickson, 27, of Killingworth.
Tyler D. Drass, 24, of Poland, Ohio, and Alexis B. Paden, 23, of Poland.
Dana Austin Griffiths, 20, of Mantua, Ohio, and Sidney A. Vanscoy, 18, of Mantua.
John Jay Boots, 34, of New Castle, and Rebecca D. Kline, 30, of Beaver Falls.
Jacob James Wagner, 33, of Bessemer, and Victoria Marie Cilli, 30, of Bessemer.
Christopher Michael Cameron, 38, of New Wilmington, and Amanda Jo Kline, 37, of New Wilmington.
Michael Anthony Trepasso, 33, of Sharon, and Jessica Nicole Walls, 35, of Sharon.
Gary Robert Bales, 40, of Enon Valley, and Mandy Sue Book, 41, of Enon Valley.
Sean Franklin Offerdahl, 29, of Hubbard, Ohio, and Josie Lee Canon, 21, of West Middlesex.
Russell William Bailes Jr., 27, of Darlington, and Cheyenne Nichole Cummings, 20, of Enon Valley.
Patsy Michael Frabotta, 33, of New Castle, and Erika Nicole Rosendale, 26, of New Castle.
Timothy William Sims Jr., 44, of Worthington, and Kacey Elizabeth Fauset, 27, of Worthington.
Marco Alessandro Bulisco, 26, of New Castle, and Angela Christine Masters, 30, of New Castle.
Michael Albert Frederick Jr., 42, of Wampum, and Audra S. Bishop, 45, of Wampum.
Shane Michael Lehman, 29, of New Castle, and Epiphany Nicole Gray, 28, of New Castle.
Andrew Timothy Mravintz, 30, of Ellwood City, and Alysen Nicole Roscia, 30, of Ellwood City.
Joseph Paul Coppess, 24, of Ellwood City, and Ashley Marie Fazenbaker, 24, of Ellwood City.
Schylore James Graham Altenburg, 21, of New Castle, and Colleen Marie Gasser, 19, of New Castle.
Nicholaus Sylvester Birckbichler, 20, of New Castle, and Aliya K. Graham, 18, of New Castle.
William David Beck, 24, of New Castle, and Sara Nicole Robinson, 21, of New Castle.
Justin Thomas Kent, 29, of Bessemer, and Tanaya Marie Barber, 26, of Bessemer.
Divorces
Lillie Dregseth, 61, of New Castle, from Carl Dregseth, 72, of Fargo, N.D. They were married Aug. 22, 2011.
Michelle Lou Swetnam, 42, of New Castle, from Robert Earl Kassi, 47, of New Castle. They were married Nov. 1, 1997.
Donald Earl Summerville, 65, of Mesa, Az., and Tammy Ann Busin, 61, of New Castle.They were married Nov. 26, 1976.
David P. Gaibis, 81, of Edinburg, from Mary Alyce Gaibis, 67, of New Castle. They were married Nov. 11, 1998.
