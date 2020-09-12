Births
To Vincent W. Gentile Sr. and Stephanie Ross, a son on Sept. 9, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan W. Turner, 26, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•Kiara S. Rankin, 31, of New Castle, harassment.
•Sanford Jackson, 37, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Shakira Lichelle Henley, 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Phillip Napier, 20, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Douglas Rees, 51, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and disposal of garbage.
•DSVSPV VI LLC, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds or grass.
•Ronald J. Lagana Jr., 39, of Ellwood City, failure to cut weeds or grass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Aron Todd Carver, 25, of Napoleon, Ohio, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jennifer Rose Ehrenberg, 38, of Pulaski, three counts each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of driving under the influence.
•Miranda Lynn Roberts, 27, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Destiny Mae Youngworth, 24, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Tyler David Huffman, 26, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Michele Lynn Young, 34, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Troy A. King, 59, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
Dog law enforcement charged the following:
•Deanna Nicole Treece, 38, of New Castle, three counts of failure to comply with sections 503-A or 503-4 and one count of dogs not validly registered under act.
•Amanda Mae Kent, 28, of Bessemer, three counts of failure to comply with sections 503-A or 503-4 and one count of dogs not validly registered under act.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Miyah A. Blackshear, 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, marijuana-small amount for personal use, exceeding the speed limit and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Anthony Staph, 57, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of public drunkenness and similar misconduct and careless driving.
•John Y. Byler, 52, of Volant, harassment.
•Justin Eric Gates, 31, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/ possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Ryan Keith Trimble, 49, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.