Correction
•Local. News staff writer Debbie Wachter wrote the Food for Thought column that appeared in the Feb. 26 edition. An incorrect name appeared in the author logo accompanying the column.
Birth
To Jennifer and Lucas Packner of New Castle, a daughter on March 4, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Koreah E. Walker, 19, of New Castle was driving west on Route 19 in Scott Township at 5:55 a.m. Sunday when her 2013 Dodge Journey left the road and struck a traffic sign, a fence and a tree. She was wearing a seat belt, and was transported to UPMC Jameson with what police termed minor injuries. Her vehicle was towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ronald Attisano, 57, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment,
•Joshua Brandon Heilman, 42, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Jakob Matthew Hill, 27, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Dior Germaine Robinson Jr., 27, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
