District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael Julian Rossi, 32, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Thomas Grannis, 22, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault, harassment.
•Amber Brinkman, 20, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Waddy J. Moses Jr., 63, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Sanaz Colich,36, of New Castle, DUI.
•Matthew Fredrick Jones, 42, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Brenda Lee Hogue, 66, of New Castle, DUI.
•Thomas James Squillo, 62, of New Castle, DUI.
•Kayla Patricia Koszela, 32, of New Castle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault.
