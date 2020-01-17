District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tina L. Owens, 41, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
•Shirley Scott, 61, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Daniel Adam Schaffer, 46, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with driving under the influence, driving with license suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle.
RICK RUSSO
•Christopher Matthew Monstwil, 28, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts each of access device fraud and theft by deception.
•Heather Dawn Cook, 49, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with three counts each of theft by deception, other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer, receiving stolen property and one count of forgery.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Randall Llewellyn, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania uniform construction code/ordinance violation.
•Michael Hoffman, of New Castle, Pennsylvania uniform construction code/ordinance violation.
•Michael D’Andrea, of New Castle, Pennsylvania uniform construction code/ordinance violation.
Marriage licenses
Lawrence J. Brink, 53, of Worthington, and Stacy L. Foley, 52, of Worthington.
Donald Joseph Divieste, 36, of New Castle, and Brittany Lynn Mangino, 30, of New Castle.
Duane David Halt, 52, of New Castle, and Sherri Lynn Malizia, 55, of New Castle.
Jose Samuel Marcano, 21, of New Castle, and Mercy Marie Sanchez, 21, of New Castle.
Larry Wayne Houk Jr., 32, of New Castle, and Michelle Ann Knight, 28, of New Castle.
Randall Waddell Cook, 66, of New Castle, and Lynn McNicholas Sherrie, 53, of New Castle.
James A. Kimbell, 43, of New Castle, and Lindsay Marie Hovis, 34, of New Castle.
Tiffany Nicole Hodges, 38, of New Castle, and Victoria Ducan Bailey, 32, of New Castle.
John Lee Murchison III, 48, of Sharon, and Helena Mary Depreta, 46, of Sharon.
Daniel S. Byler, 20, of Volant, and Rachel S. Byler, 22, of Volant.
Divorces
Sarah Kay Houk, 33, of New Castle, from James Joseph Morris, 52, of Sharon. They were married July 15, 2007.
Ryan Michael Johnjulio, 33, of Pulaski, from Amber Rannard, 30, of Pulaski. They were married Jan. 13, 2015.
Ronda Watkins, 50, of New Castle, from William Watkins Jr., 56, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 8, 1994.
Common pleas
court judges
J. CRAIG COX
•Ronald Shaffer — Following a guilty plea to indecent assault-without consent of other, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 169 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $841.25.
•Ronald Shaffer — Following a guilty plea to indecent assault-person less than 13 years of age, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 334 days served. He was also given probation for four years and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $851.75.
•Michael Edmonds — Following a guilty plea to fraud in obtaining food stamps or assistance, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 40 days to a maximum of 12 months with 40 days served. He also received probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,360.80 and restitution of $2,138.
•Tyler Abraham — Following a guilty plea to organized retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of four months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 122 days served. He also received probation for one year and is not to enter the premises of Dunham Sports. He is to perform 250 hours of community service and is to pay court costs and fees of $3,276.75 and restitution of $6,003.43.
•Harli Hake — Following a guilty plea to theft by deception, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $908.35 and restitution of $295.79.
•Harli Hake — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,380.25 and fines of $200.
Continuances: Kortney May, Kenneth Brown, Shyanne Scott.
JOHN W. HODGE
•Edward Dietrich — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is not to enter the premises of Walmart. He is to perform community service and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,601.75.
•Jeffrey Nero — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years, to be subject to electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $767.75, fines of $1500.00 and restitution of $418.50.
Continuances: Tyler Morini, Eric Barclay, Anthony Cirelli.
