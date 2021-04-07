District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Tina M. Kenst, 59, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jordan Perretti, 38, of New Castle, two counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count each of robbery, administration of controlled substance by practice and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Diana Lidey, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Daron Rawl, 53, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly house.
•Robert Miller, 39, of New Castle, disorderly house and harassment.
•Cindy A. Slodowy, 63, of New Castle, disorderly house and harassment.
•Maria Ann Brown, 38, of New Castle, harassment.
The Lawrence Mercer Recycling and Solid Waste Disposal charged the following:
•Arthur Page, of New Castle, violation of county recycling and waste management programs.
•Anthony Agostinelli, 50, of New Castle, dumping trash.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Anthony Agostinelli, 50, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and soffit and fascia violation.
•Justin N. Mastrantuoni, 36, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Gary Filippone, 41, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Richard Pahel, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Hopewell Castle LP, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Sabastiano J. Delversano, of San Francisco, CA, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Gerald Hulick, of Ellwood City, three counts of sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Aria Homes LLC, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ridge Bellmont Cox, 26, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with loitering and prowling at night.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kathy Jo Brommer, 36, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
•Crystal Lynn Repich, 24, of Berlin Center, Ohio, charged by Mahoning Township police with disorderly conduct.
•Jessica Ward, of New Castle, charged by the Mohawk Area School District with 19 counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•David J. Rahuba, 59, of Freedom, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to use safety belt.
