District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center charged:
•Jennie A. Morris, 43, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Jennie Stephenson, 43, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
New Castle police charged:
•Terrell Johnson, 24, of New Castle, receiving stolen property.
•Marlisa Sue Walker, 33, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
•Larissa Spencer, 22, of New Castle, receiving stolen property.
•Glenn M. Woods, 31, of New Castle, simple assault, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and harassment.
•Paul Maldonado, 44, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Maliyah Robinson, 20, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Jennifer Lee Brown, 41, of Wampum, driving under the influence, driving with license suspended and period for requiring lighted lamps.
•Devin A. Bookamer, 22, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Austin A. Davis, 26, of Ellwood City, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•David Alford Tuttle, 61, of Punxsutawney, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with adulterating or misbranding any controlled substance.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Anthony L. Olbrych, 59, of New Castle, anti-littering/private property.
•William A. Cheslock Jr., 72, of New Castle, nuisance property.
