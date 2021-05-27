District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan T. Jackson, 41, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
•Leland Musquire, 33, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Andrew Leroy Mercado, 34, of Ellwood City, two counts of aggravated assault- attempts to cause bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference and one count of strangulation.
•Kayla Marie Bulisco, 32, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Brandy Lee Robertson, 33, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving with license expired and careless driving.
•Joseph Austin Ferrante, 21, of Wampum, driving under the influence, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Jane McGivern, 55, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, depositing waste on highway and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Joshua R. Bartley, 41, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, theft by unlawful taking, reckless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving at an unsafe speed.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Robert John Whiting, 39, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with disorderly conduct.
•Christopher Wallace, 36, of East Palestine, Ohio, charged by the Mohawk Area School District police with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Michael Blaze Sopo, 22, of Grove City, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Steven R. McCurdy, 18, of New Castle, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ralph Wesley Kaufman Jr., 65, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Dale E. Rogers, 42, of Patterson Heights, charged by Shenango Township police with defiant trespass.
State police charged the following:
•Dustin Thomas Miller, 24, of New Castle, unlawful contact with minor-sexual offenses, indecent assault on person less than 13 and corruption of minors.
•Malik Louis Elijah Speight, 19, of Fairlawn, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving in right lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.