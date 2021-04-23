District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan T. Jackson, 41, of New Castle, defiant trespass and retail theft.
•Devin Michael Habib, 34, of New Castle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Leonard C. Jamison Jr., 72, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Steven D. Ambroziak, 35, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and harassment.
•Damon Bumgardner, 18, of Wampum, charged by the Ellwood Area School
District police with disorderly conduct.
•Richard Brian Lumley, 51, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with two counts of motor vehicles violation and one count of extermination/infestation.
•Soloman Hickman, 51, of Verona, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Richard Thomas Putnam, 40, of New Castle, charged by state police with driving under the influence, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jeffrey Cloyd Altman, 56, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
•Amanda L. Aiken, 30, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.