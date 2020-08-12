District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Cassandra Drespling, 43, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Maliyah Robinson, 18, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Maggy Mae Anthony, 22, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, driving while oper- ating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving and no rear lights.
•Latonnia J. Lyles, 41, of Phoenix, Az., driving under the influence, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
•John Hawkins, 52, of New Castle, harassment.
•Daniel Matthew Norton, 33, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving without a license operating vehicle without required insurance and failure to keep right.
•Karlianne Ciocco, 38, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Michael Robert Tindall, 25, of Ellwood City, three counts of driving under the influenceand one count each of endangering the welfare of children and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Hailey Anne Haney, 26, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Tyler Joseph Frank, 36, of Ellwood City, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disorderly conduct, accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, failure to keep right, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop and give information or render aid and failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Charles D. Wood, 59, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Xiomara Angely Martinez-Perez, 25, of Campbell, Ohio, retail theft.
•Benjamin S. Moore, 40, of New Castle, arrest prior to requisition.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Ryan Robert Pratt, 35, of Hubbard, Ohio, driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Wesley Allen Michlich, 25, of New Castle, six counts of driving under the influence and one count each of registration card not signed, operating vehicle without required insurance, disregarding traffic lane, not discontinue signal, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and violating hazard regulation.
•Cameron Michael Clouse, 19, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Marinelli Realty, of Shenango Township, rubbish and junk material on property, nuisance property and permitting growth of high vegetation.
•Kathleen A. Cialella, 75, of New Castle, permitting growth of high vegetation.
•Anthony Olbrych, 58, of New Castle, municipal solid waste ordinance violation.
•David Stoops, 51, of New Castle, municipal solid waste ordinance violation.
