Correction
•Local. The address of a reception being for Holistic Industries at 20 S. Mercer St., on Friday is not its headquarters. The event is not an open house, but the celebrating of the painting of a mural, according to a company spokesman. That information was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
Births
To Seth and Alissa Campbell of Ellwood City, a son on Nov. 13, 2019 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Jason Johnson and Shannon Lawrence of New Castle, a daughter on Nov. 12, 2019, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Juan McKenneth Gibson Jr., 33, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michelle Cherrier, 36, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Carina K. Ocasio, 22, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Danika Nicola Fischer, 30, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Tanille M. Respress, 21, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Seth Mikkel Heaney, 18, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Michael Blaze Sopo, 21, of Harrisville, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
