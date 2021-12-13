Common pleas sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Matthew Todd — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,460.25 and fines of $300.
Shakira Henley — Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant received no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $454.75.
Continued or moved: Kevin Gilmore and Samantha Taylor
