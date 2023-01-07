District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joel D. Klenotic, 45, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arresting.
•Taylor Yanul, 25, of Wampum, DUI.
•Kathleen Micahly Minerd, 31, of New Castle, contraband/controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Victor Joshua Bailey, 31, of Wampum, marijuana-small amount personal use, disorderly conduct
•Michael D. Poremski, 38, of New Castle, DUI.
