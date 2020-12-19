Births
To Norman and Bronte Baxter, a son on Dec. 17, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jason Paul Jenista, 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Daniel Wayne Byler, 46, of New Castle, charged by state police with criminal trespass/simple trespasser.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Samuel Dennis Brown Jr., 43, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence.
