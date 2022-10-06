Police
NEW CASTLE
•Accident. No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. Police reported that Albas Nativio, 81, of West Cherry Street, was driving east on Clen-Moore Boulevard when he ran the stop sign at North Mercer Street. His Toyota hit the side passenger door of a southbound Chevrolet Cruze driven by Mary L. Summerville, 62, of Ashberry lane, Neshannock Township. Police said Nativio is to be cited for a stop sign violation.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jennifer Weir, 40, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Rodney Eugene Mock, 58, of Campbell, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
Marriage licenses
Catherine Irene Airgood, 31, and David William Summerville, 38
Brittany Morgan Berry, 31, and Stewart Blake Howell Jr., 47
Jacob Taylor Bintrim, 27, and Jennifer Lynn Pierce, 26
Raymond Walter Buchowski Jr., 27, and Katie Virginia Moyer, 25
McCauley Anthony Camera, 28, and Brenna Noelle Gilkey, 27
Jessica Rose Carbone, 38, and Andrew Robert Fabich, 38
Dayna Rochelle Carr, 36, and Dillon Mathew Show, 31
Abigail R. Chapman, 22, and Zachary Stephen Sickafuse, 24
Charolette Marie Cooper, 47, and Jackie Lee Meyers, 49
Maria Luz Delgado, 60, and Hector Antonio Santana, 51
Kristopher Thomas Dovidio, 36, and Kayla Lee Moore, 34
Robert Damien Geitner, 24, and Hallie Marie Joyce, 22
Angela Chiyenne Graham, 24, and David Michael Zajac Jr., 23
Darrell Gunn Jr., 46, and Temika Marquel Taylor, 46
John Phillip Hamed Jr., 65, and Mary Jane Tennant, 67
Machelle Herforth, 32, and Stephen Hill, 33
Amber Renee Laitinen, 27, and Brandon Jarred Nye, 30
Daniel Joseph Mazzocco, 40, and Jennifer Welch, 36
Cassie Lynn Moran, 36, and Matthew Scott Reighert, 40
Divorces
Derek Cox of West Pittsburgh from Janet Cox of McDonald. No date of marriage was given.
Maria L. Delgado, no address given, from Jorge L. Santana of Philadelphia. They were married March 16, 1996.
