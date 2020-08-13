District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jesus Manuel Davila-Arroyo, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal trespass/simple trespasser.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Nathan Patrick Scherer, 46, of New Castle, charged by North Beaver Township police with diversion of services.
•Desmond Cochrane, 42, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with possession of firearm prohibited, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving without a license, improper sunscreening and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Brandon James Stafford, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Cindy-Lee Bierbauer, 52, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Kortney Maureen May, 29, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Lemuel Pineiro Malick, 37, of Stafford, Va., driving under the influence and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Steven E. Fogel, 53, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Janae Lynn Malz, of Grove City, simple assault and harassment.
Marriage licenses
Stephanie Rea Adams, 25, and Garret Richard Weber, 26
Wendy Noel Black, 34, and Daniel William Wilson, 42
Danielle Ann Brown, 29, and Brian Benjamin Pruitt, 32
Richard Joseph Bruni Sr., 43, and Victoria M. Greening, 47
Sarah Marie Cave, 28, and John Edward Novak, 31
Crystal Dawn Claypoole, 29, and Casey Clair Pistorius, 31
Clayton Jeffrey Deems, 25, and Hanna Jo Rohrmann, 22
Deno Delorenzo III, 36, and Krista Leann Zorens, 25
Albert Glen Dent III, 57, and Stanley Mark Dorulla, 65
Amanda Marie Desimone, 35, and Anthony James Mangino, 36
Adam Jerome Sutter, 28, and Guylyn Wade, 28
Edna Marie Elliott, 31, and Travis R. Morris, 36
Courtney Elizabeth Fani, 26, and Cory Joseph Krueger, 37
Chelsea Donn Fiacco, 27, and Jeffrey Chad Iorio, 32
Megan Mercedes Foster, 22, and Trisha Marie Tedrow, 27
Angelo Joseph Greco, 34, and Stephanie Ann Williams, 32
Carter Nicholas Griffith, 27, and Alexandra E. Skultety, 25
James Arthur Hollencamp, 36, and Caitlin Ann Turner, 31
Melissa Marie Jamison, 45, and Brian Donald Oneill, 42
Corinne Lynne Lombaiso, 33, and Thomas Charles Tommelleo, 35
Angel Marie Lyles, 44, and John Thomas Payne Jr., 49
David Anthony Pastrana, 29, and Emily Kathryn Perrott, 28
Adrian Arthur McLaughlin, 24, and Sarah Kay Morris, 33
