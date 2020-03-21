District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Marilynne Morgan, 37, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tabian T. Wilkins, 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault, resisting arrest, institutional vandalism educational facility, criminal attempt-escape and harassment.
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•David E. Quear Sr., 48, of New Castle, driving under the influence, not using low beams, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Bob J. Glodic, 68, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving with license suspended, disregarding traffic lane and not using low beams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.