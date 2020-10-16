Births
To Johnathan Toy and Kelly Jones of New Castle, a son on Oct. 12, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To William Joseph and Jennifer Lynn Garella of Slippery Rock, a daughter on Oct. 12, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Jeanine M. Doyle, 61, of Coraopolis was driving a Subaru Outback going west on Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township around 6:20 a.m. when she struck a deer that was standing on the highway. She was not injured. Her car was towed.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•George Evans, 28, of Ellwood City, rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
•Ray Evans, 56, of Ellwood City, rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Stephen M. Cardella, 77, of Bessemer, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with intent to possess a controlled substance.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Dana Jean Yerage, 26, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Robert R. McElroy, 43, of Harrisville, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with possessing report card license tag of another.
•Charles Farris Jr., 54, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with six counts of theft by unlawful taking and five counts of other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer.
•Nicholas G. Miloser Jr., 67, of West Pittsburg, charged by municipal code enforcement with anti-littering/private property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.