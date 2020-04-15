Police
STATE
•Theft. Someone broke into two construction trailers in the 2600 block of Wampum Road between Monday and Tuesday mornings and stole two generators. Both trailers were vandalized.
•Accident. A pickup truck driven by Shane Gleeson, 45, of Portersville was driving in the 4100 block of County Line Road in Scott Township around 2 a.m. April 1 when her car went off the road and damaged property. The truck had extensive front-end and undercarriage damage, police said, and there was no tire on the front end. Police said charges are pending against Gleeson.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dennis Lamont Ivy, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Elliot Edward Gentry, 23, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, signaling improperly, turning movements and required signals violation, improper sunscreening and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Aronaejia Simmons, 19, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Zebuliah Bartley, 42, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Jennifer Lee Brown, 39, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Gary Lee Blair Jr., 41, of Jackson Center, charged by Pulaski Township police with two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of driving under the influence.
•Bradley S. Webb Jr., 23, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.