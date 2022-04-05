District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Kollyn Maximus McDonald, 20, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, disorderly conduct, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance and failure to use safety belt.
•Amber Moorhouse, 33, of New Castle, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Dorthea M. Pander, 63, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Daniel Bradley Martin, 43, of Ellwood City, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.
•Brian A. Flanary, 53, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
•Patrick McCloskey, 42, of Ellwood City, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•James Robert Trott, 33, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with possession of firearm prohibited and violating rules and regulations of the game commission.
State police charged the following:
•Dennis Frank Marich, 63, of Wampum, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, exceeding the speed limit, driving at an unsafe speed and failure to carry license.
•Vanessa Maria Alsko, 37, of New Castle, two counts of harassment and one count of cruelty to animal.
•Tamra Lynne Gorski, 22, of New Castle, confinement of dogs/collar and chain and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Justin Anthony, 27, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle and no rear lights.
•Melissa Steele, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
The Shenango Area School District charged the following:
•Jerome K. Hasson Jr., of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Genevieve Hasson, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
State police charged the following:
•Christopher W. Rodgers, 40, of Slippery Rock, disorderly conduct.
•Calvino Eugene Inman, 28, of West Middlesex, harassment.
Common pleas sentences
JOHN W. HODGE
•Michael Antonini IV — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of six months with 24 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $!,251.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $333.50.
J. CRAIG COX
•Johnny R. Taylor — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 48 hours to a maximum of 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,324.75, fines of $500.00 and restitution of $326.00.
DOMINICK MOTTO
•Kortney May— Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 50 days to a maximum of 1 year and 11 months with 50 days served. The defendant was also sentenced to probation for 1 year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,002.25.
Kortney May — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $855.75.
Shannon Lesher — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $965.25 and fines of $1,000.
Continued or moved: Seth Blank, Luis Nunez, Lance Wheeler, Ayed Emeeshat, Glenn Woods, Desirae Waters, Karissa Falen, Ashley Annarumo, Samantha Taylor
Inactive: Knowledgeborn Price, Holly Difrishia, James Grimm
