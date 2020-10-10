District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Christopher Paul Miller, 44, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Tamara Kreitzer, 33, of New Castle, seven counts each of photograph/film/depict on computer sex act-knowingly depicts on computer, photo etc. and conspiracy-photograph/film depict on computer sex act-knowingly depicts on computer, photo etc., six counts of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
•Alan Michael Kreitzer, 37, of New Castle, two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
•David Lee Bates, 61, of Ellwood City, six counts each of conspiracy-photograph/film/depict on computer sex act-knowingly depicts on computer, photo etc., criminal solicitation and child pornography.
•Bret Conrad Baldelli, 38, of New Castle, five counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforce-ment charged:
•John Milton Park III, 39, of New Castle, solid waste ordinance violation.
•Charles Patrick McCormick, 56, of New Castle, solid waste ordinance violation.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•James Allen Duffee, 41, of New Castle, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information or render aid, reckless driving, simple assault and harassment.
•Leroy Ward Lyons, 38, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended.
Common pleas
J. CRAIG COX
Randy Buynyak — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,253.75 and fines of $1,500.00.
JOHN W. HODGE
Trafford Crouch — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to be under house arrest with electronic monitoring for the first seven days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $978.75, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $136.75.
Mark Aronov — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. Following a guilty plea to reckless driving, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,428.75 and fines of $500.00.
