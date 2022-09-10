Correction
Local. Former FBI agent Lauren Schuler will speak at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Briar Brook Barn in Eastbrook. The date was incorrect in Friday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Mark Lee Moore Jr., 32, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property.
•Terrance R. Mayberry, 44, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Tyra Tasha Griffin, 34, of New Castle, false reports.
•Phillip S. Viggiano, 26, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Jonathan Amos, 24, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Daniel Lawrence Ramsey, 41, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Cody Smith/DBA Stepping Star Real Estate, LLC, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with waste dumpsters.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Tyler James Chickos, 28, of Ellwood City, endangering the welfare of children.
•Courtney Faye Chickos, 29, of Ellwood City, endangering the welfare of children.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jessica Lynn Locke, 34, of Lyndora, charged by Union Township police with aggravated assault, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, DUI, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Ryan Campbell, of New Castle, failure to cut grass and weeds around property.
•Gary Bok, of New Castle, failure to cut grass and weeds around property.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brian Carbone, 40, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with possession of a controlled substance.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Heather Michelle Giannetti, 33, of North Miami Beach, Florida, forgery, identity theft and conspiracy/forgery.
•Jacques Henri Freycinet, 63, of Miami, Florida, forgery, identity theft and conspiracy/forgery.
